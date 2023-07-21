Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $182.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $175.05 and a one year high of $284.45. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.23.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.09.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

