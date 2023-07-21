Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $209.39 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,672,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 48,512 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 2.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.23% of TJX Companies worth $209,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.67. 842,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952,846. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $86.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

