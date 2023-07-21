Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $20.92 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in ASML were worth $20,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.55.

ASML Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ ASML traded up $19.29 on Friday, reaching $695.42. 774,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,624. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $713.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $667.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

