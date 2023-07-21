Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $33,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.16.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.05. 648,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,861. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.77. The company has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

