Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, CL King dropped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $35.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -61.86%.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,387.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

