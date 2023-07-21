LMG Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 65,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,022. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

