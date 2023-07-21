LMG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 396 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.24. The company had a trading volume of 216,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,970. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $166.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

