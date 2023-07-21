LMG Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

T traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. 13,458,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,809,371. The stock has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.