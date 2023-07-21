LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.35 and last traded at $51.38. 133,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 466,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

LivaNova Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 699.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $50,390,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 908,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,469,000 after acquiring an additional 447,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,877,000 after acquiring an additional 436,552 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after acquiring an additional 383,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

