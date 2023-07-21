LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.35 and last traded at $51.38. 133,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 466,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.09.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 699.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $50,390,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 908,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,469,000 after acquiring an additional 447,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,877,000 after acquiring an additional 436,552 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after acquiring an additional 383,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
