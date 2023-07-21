Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Shares Up 5.2%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 105,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 148,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Lithium Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.82.

About Lithium

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada.

