Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $8.53 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research note issued on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will earn $8.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.51. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $34.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $8.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $34.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LAD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.60.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Lithia Motors stock opened at $309.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.17.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.96 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total transaction of $49,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,119.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lithia Motors news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total transaction of $49,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at $509,119.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Conifer Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $102,370,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 351,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $65,185,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 247,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 604.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 281,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,548,000 after purchasing an additional 241,910 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

