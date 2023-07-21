Lisk Price Hits $0.85 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Lisk has a market capitalization of $120.35 million and approximately $666,722.60 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000270 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002213 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000936 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,052,885 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

