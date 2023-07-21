Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lipocine

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $43,791.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,312.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter valued at $13,395,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares during the last quarter.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

