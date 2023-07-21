Lincoln National Corp Sells 7,557 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.37% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,281,000 after purchasing an additional 133,712 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,783,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,324 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000.

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $660.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

