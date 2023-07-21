Lincoln National Corp Sells 24,607 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,607 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $793,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.10 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.