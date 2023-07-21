Lincoln National Corp Sells 24,607 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,607 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $793,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.64.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.