Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.30 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $102.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.65 and its 200 day moving average is $97.96.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.