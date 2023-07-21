Lincoln National Corp Purchases 586 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after buying an additional 1,734,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

HCA opened at $286.91 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.65. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.78.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

