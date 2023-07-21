Lincoln National Corp Purchases 4,817 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 620.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,080,000 after buying an additional 334,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after buying an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 873,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,183,000 after buying an additional 208,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $542.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.45. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $554.30. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

