Lincoln National Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,326 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $69.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.79.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

