Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of POCT stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $525.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

