Lincoln National Corp Buys 890 Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 2.35% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 1,139.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 57,299 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 541.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,586 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,313,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PRN stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $80.29 and a 52 week high of $109.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.70 and its 200 day moving average is $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $149.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.