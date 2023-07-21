Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.31% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 740,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,454,000 after purchasing an additional 149,931 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 637,995.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 127,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 116,375 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 720.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 69,118 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $46.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

