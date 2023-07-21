Lincoln National Corp Acquires 18,537 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.48.

RBLX opened at $41.04 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,597,931.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,245,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,597,931.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,549.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,004,147 shares of company stock worth $40,991,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

