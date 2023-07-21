LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.37. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.78 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 9.87%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

