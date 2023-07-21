Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.69

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and traded as high as $0.90. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 162,335 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 4,093,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 225,881 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,969,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 2,966,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 982,293 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,920,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.