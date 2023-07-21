Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lexaria Bioscience Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ LEXX opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.63. Lexaria Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexaria Bioscience

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter worth $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Lexaria Bioscience by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. The company develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

