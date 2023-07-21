Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) EVP Sells $1,264,800.00 in Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $133.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

