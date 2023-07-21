Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,230 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $262,275,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,521.00.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

