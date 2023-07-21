Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Invests $264,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Bank of America downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,491.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 2.2 %

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,198.34 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $720.84 and a twelve month high of $1,365.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,223.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,191.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

