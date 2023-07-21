Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Shares Down 0.3%

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTXGet Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 189,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 120,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPTX shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $35.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($2.30). As a group, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,276,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1,226.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,425,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865,865 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $523,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 186,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 50,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

