Laurentian Trims Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Target Price to C$24.75

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on ALS. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.91.

ALS traded down C$0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching C$20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,967. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.90. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$15.98 and a 1 year high of C$24.00. The company has a market cap of C$993.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.80 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.5606497 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

