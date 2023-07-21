LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Trading Down 1.4%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €29.85 ($33.54) and last traded at €29.85 ($33.54). Approximately 329,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.28 ($34.02).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.65.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.