Lake Street Capital Cuts Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Price Target to $1.50

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edgio Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of EGIO opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $176.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. Edgio has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Edgio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Edgio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgio Company Profile

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

