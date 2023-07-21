Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a market cap of $124.48 million and $66.73 worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network Crystal Legacy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Token Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official message board is blog.kyber.network. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official website is kyber.network. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity.

KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens.”

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal Legacy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network Crystal Legacy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network Crystal Legacy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.