Komodo Hits 24 Hour Volume of $438,031.68 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 5% against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $34.12 million and approximately $438,031.68 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000840 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00105281 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00044595 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00027939 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000190 BTC.
About Komodo
Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.
Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”
Komodo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.
