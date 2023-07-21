KKR Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE KIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 112,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,430. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

