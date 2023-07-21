KKR Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE KIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 112,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,430. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

