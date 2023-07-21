KKR Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE KIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 112,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,430. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KKR Income Opportunities Fund
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.