Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) by 344.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,190 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KC opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.35. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $271.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 34.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

