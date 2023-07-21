Kinetik Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Kinetik stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $35.50. 237,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,706. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.62. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $41.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $281.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Kinetik by 1,445.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 329,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kinetik by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kinetik during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kinetik during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinetik during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNTK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

