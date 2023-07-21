Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan updated its FY23 guidance to $1.12 EPS.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,780,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,906,874. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 67.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.