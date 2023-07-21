Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of KRC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 556,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 618.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,747.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

