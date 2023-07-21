Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,450.91

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,450.91 ($32.05) and traded as low as GBX 1,687.53 ($22.06). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 1,762 ($23.04), with a volume of 372,411 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KWS. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($42.49) to GBX 2,250 ($29.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($35.30) to GBX 2,000 ($26.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,745 ($35.89).
Keywords Studios Stock Up 1.4 %
The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,390.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,912.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,446.26.
Insider Activity at Keywords Studios
Keywords Studios Company Profile
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Keywords Studios
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.