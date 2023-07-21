Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,450.91

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,450.91 ($32.05) and traded as low as GBX 1,687.53 ($22.06). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 1,762 ($23.04), with a volume of 372,411 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KWS. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($42.49) to GBX 2,250 ($29.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($35.30) to GBX 2,000 ($26.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,745 ($35.89).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Keywords Studios Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,390.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,912.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,446.26.

Insider Activity at Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios Company Profile

In related news, insider Jon Hauck sold 1,396 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,230 ($29.16), for a total value of £31,130.80 ($40,704.50). In other Keywords Studios news, insider Bertrand Bodson bought 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,850 ($24.19) per share, for a total transaction of £49,987 ($65,359.57). Also, insider Jon Hauck sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,230 ($29.16), for a total transaction of £31,130.80 ($40,704.50). Insiders purchased 3,812 shares of company stock worth $7,379,640 in the last 90 days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.