KeyCorp Raises Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $100.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TTD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.74.

Trade Desk Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $91.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,070,787.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,851. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 36,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

