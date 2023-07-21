KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,242,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,689,803. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

