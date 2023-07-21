KeyCorp Boosts Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $135.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PII. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.55.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of PII opened at $134.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.24 and its 200-day moving average is $112.22. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $135.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Polaris by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,422,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

