KeyCorp Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $400.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research downgraded Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $354.54.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.3 %

MSFT stock opened at $346.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.84 and a 200-day moving average of $289.86.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 29,789.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

