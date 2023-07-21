Key Financial Inc Purchases 1,024 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc owned about 0.14% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

BATS:ICVT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.41. 1,664,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

