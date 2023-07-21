Key Financial Inc Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock remained flat at $40.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,717,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,927,441. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

