Key Financial Inc Has $494,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Key Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 28,173,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,109,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $254.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

