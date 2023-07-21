Key Financial Inc Has $1.06 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 318.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc owned 0.69% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,683.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter.

BSMP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,143. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

